HARTINGTON — Services for Duane Jansen, 57, Yankton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Duane Jansen died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at his residence.
In other news
FREMONT — Memorial services for Joel L. “Kvida” Kotrous, 65, Fremont, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont.
NORFOLK — Services for Richard E. Richter, 94, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk, also at a later date.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Beth E. Mackeprang, 75, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terris Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Craig W. Lambley, 63, Akron, Colo., were Dec. 9 at the Brush Livestock Exchange in Brush, Colo., and a second service was Dec. 10 at the Ainsworth United Methodist Church. The Revs. Bruce Beebout and Martin Leeper officiated. Inurnment was in the Grandview C…
NORFOLK — Services for Margaret J. Anding, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
PENDER — Services for William F. “Bill” McQuistan, 85, Pender, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the United Church of Pender. The Rev. Dan Springer will officiate. Burial will be in the Rosehill Cemetery near Pender.
WAYNE — A visitation and celebration of life for Caleb J. Jeppesen, 38, Wayne, will be 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Journey Christian Church in Wayne.
WAYNE — A visitation and celebration of life for Caleb J. Jeppesen, 38, Wayne, will be 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Journey Christian Church in Wayne.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Kenneth A. Falk, 85, Ainsworth, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Bethesda Lutheran Cemetery in Murdock, Minn.