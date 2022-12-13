 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Duane Jansen

HARTINGTON — Services for Duane Jansen, 57, Yankton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Duane Jansen died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at his residence.

Tags

In other news

Joel Kotrous

Joel Kotrous

FREMONT  — Memorial services for Joel L. “Kvida” Kotrous, 65, Fremont, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont.

Richard Richter

Richard Richter

NORFOLK — Services for Richard E. Richter, 94, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk, also at a later date.

Beth Mackeprang

Beth Mackeprang

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Beth E. Mackeprang, 75, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terris Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Craig Lambley

Craig Lambley

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Craig W. Lambley, 63, Akron, Colo., were Dec. 9 at the Brush Livestock Exchange in Brush, Colo., and a second service was Dec. 10 at the Ainsworth United Methodist Church. The Revs. Bruce Beebout and Martin Leeper officiated. Inurnment was in the Grandview C…

Margaret Anding

Margaret Anding

NORFOLK — Services for Margaret J. Anding, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

William McQuistan

William McQuistan

PENDER — Services for William F. “Bill” McQuistan, 85, Pender, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the United Church of Pender. The Rev. Dan Springer will officiate. Burial will be in the Rosehill Cemetery near Pender.

Caleb Jeppesen

Caleb Jeppesen

WAYNE — A visitation and celebration of life for Caleb J. Jeppesen, 38, Wayne, will be 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Journey Christian Church in Wayne.

Caleb Jeppesen

Caleb Jeppesen

WAYNE — A visitation and celebration of life for Caleb J. Jeppesen, 38, Wayne, will be 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Journey Christian Church in Wayne.

Kenneth Falk

Kenneth Falk

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Kenneth A. Falk, 85, Ainsworth, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Bethesda Lutheran Cemetery in Murdock, Minn.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara