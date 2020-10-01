You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 33 WILL RESULT IN FROST
FORMATION.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.

* WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY.

* IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF
LEFT UNCOVERED.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD.

&&

Duane Henke

COLUMBUS — Services for Duane “Bud” Henke, 79, Creston, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Christ Lutheran Church in rural Columbus. The Rev. Aaron Witt will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus and continue an hour prior to services on Monday at the church, where there will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m.

He died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at his home in Creston.

1941-2020

Duane Henke was born June 24, 1941, in Platte County, to Reinhard and Hulda (Wilke) Henke. He was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church. He received his early education at Christ Lutheran School and graduated from Columbus High School.

Duane was united in marriage to Jeanie Follette on Sept. 29, 1963, at the Methodist Church in Newman Grove. Duane farmed until 1985, and they moved into Creston. He went to work for Creston Fertilizer until 1998 when a truck accident forced him to retire.

Duane enjoyed watching Nebraska Football and was an avid hunter — always getting his deer. He always raised a large garden and raised the best tomatoes, giving most of his produce away. He loved his two cats, Yeller and Morris.

Duane is survived by his spouse, Jeanie Henke of Creston; a daughter, Tamara Anderson of Colorado Springs, Colo.; two sons, Michael (Diane) Henke of Columbus, Trent (Traci) Henke of Bennington; a son-in-law, Jeff Boyle of Grand Island; eight grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; a great-grandchild; four sisters, Bonnie (Lloyd) Abbott of Marquette, Janet Whitefoot of Fort Calhoun, Suzanne (Greg) Cochennet of Lincoln and Michelle (Steve) Wetjen of Columbus; and a brother-in-law, Gary Lanka of St. Paul.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents, Reinhard and Hulda Henke; a daughter, Shelly Boyle; a sister, Nancy Lanka; and a brother-in-law, Roger Whitefoot.

Memorials may be directed to those of the family or donors choice.

The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home’s Facebook page, and those attending the service at the church can listen to the service over Christ Lutheran radio broadcast while sitting in church parking lot.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.

In other news

Constance Marroquin

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Constance K. “Connie” Marroquin, 69, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate with burial in the Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Norman Kurpjuweit

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Norman D. Kurpjuweit, 75, Ainsworth and O’Neill, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the Assembly of God Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Jim Best

Services for Jim Best, 85, Sioux City, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City. He died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at a local hospital.

Viola Meyer

WAYNE — Private services for Viola R. Meyer, 92, Wayne, will be at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne.

Arthur Huber

CREIGHTON — Services for Arthur Huber, 90, Lincoln, formerly of Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Lancaster Rehabilitation in Lincoln.

Evelyn Ohde

ATKINSON — Services for Evelyn Ohde, 91, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Alice Wood

CREIGHTON — Graveside services for Alice M. Wood, 87, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

