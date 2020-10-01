COLUMBUS — Services for Duane “Bud” Henke, 79, Creston, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Christ Lutheran Church in rural Columbus. The Rev. Aaron Witt will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus and continue an hour prior to services on Monday at the church, where there will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m.
He died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at his home in Creston.
1941-2020
Duane Henke was born June 24, 1941, in Platte County, to Reinhard and Hulda (Wilke) Henke. He was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church. He received his early education at Christ Lutheran School and graduated from Columbus High School.
Duane was united in marriage to Jeanie Follette on Sept. 29, 1963, at the Methodist Church in Newman Grove. Duane farmed until 1985, and they moved into Creston. He went to work for Creston Fertilizer until 1998 when a truck accident forced him to retire.
Duane enjoyed watching Nebraska Football and was an avid hunter — always getting his deer. He always raised a large garden and raised the best tomatoes, giving most of his produce away. He loved his two cats, Yeller and Morris.
Duane is survived by his spouse, Jeanie Henke of Creston; a daughter, Tamara Anderson of Colorado Springs, Colo.; two sons, Michael (Diane) Henke of Columbus, Trent (Traci) Henke of Bennington; a son-in-law, Jeff Boyle of Grand Island; eight grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; a great-grandchild; four sisters, Bonnie (Lloyd) Abbott of Marquette, Janet Whitefoot of Fort Calhoun, Suzanne (Greg) Cochennet of Lincoln and Michelle (Steve) Wetjen of Columbus; and a brother-in-law, Gary Lanka of St. Paul.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents, Reinhard and Hulda Henke; a daughter, Shelly Boyle; a sister, Nancy Lanka; and a brother-in-law, Roger Whitefoot.
Memorials may be directed to those of the family or donors choice.
The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home’s Facebook page, and those attending the service at the church can listen to the service over Christ Lutheran radio broadcast while sitting in church parking lot.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.