Duane Hansen

NORFOLK — Services for Duane Hansen, 88, Norfolk, formerly of Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 19, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, Stanton VFW Post 3602 and American Legion Post 88.

Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the chapel.

He died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

1933-2021

The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

Duane was born May 11, 1933, to William and Ella (Matz) Hansen, the youngest of seven children on the family farm in Stanton County. He attended School District 35 Stanton County School through the eighth grade. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton.

Duane served in the U.S. Army from 1953 until 1955. After his military service, he came back home and farmed with his family.

On Sept. 27, 1958, he married Lois Kirstine in Pierce. They were married for 54 years. The couple farmed their entire life on the family farm north of Stanton.

Duane was a member of the Stanton VFW and the Peace United Church of Christ in rural Norfolk for 55 years. Also, he served as a school board member of District 35 Stanton County School when his daughters went to the county school.

He enjoyed his family, hunting, dancing and going on drives.

Left to cherish his memory are daughters Mary (Tim) David of Norfolk and Jane (Kim) Brahmer of Stanton; granddaughters Kathy (Bill) Little, Jenni Nichols and Kimberlee Brahmer, all of Stanton; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Lillian Sondergaard of Grand Island; sister-in-law Bernice Bowling of Wisner; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Lois, who passed away on March 7, 2012; and siblings Katherine Wetjen, Irene Rabbass, Edna Reimers, Lindy Hansen and William Hansen.

The family is very appreciative of the care that Duane received from the staff of the Norfolk Veterans Home and AseraCare Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

