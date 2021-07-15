You have permission to edit this article.
Duane Hansen

NORFOLK — Services for Duane Hansen, 88, Norfolk, formerly of Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 19, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, Stanton VFW Post 3602 and American Legion Post 88.

Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the chapel.

He died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

David Wragge

David Wragge

BLOOMFIELD — Services for David Wragge, 73, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. He died Thursday, July 14, 2021, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton.

Marilyn Schlote

Marilyn Schlote

WAUSA — Graveside services for Marilyn Schlote, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 19, at Golgotha Lutheran Cemetery in rural Wausa. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate.

Mary Jundt

Mary Jundt

CREIGHTON — Services for Mary Jundt, 90, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. She died Thursday, July 14, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

Marian Gunsolley

Marian Gunsolley

STANTON — Services for Marian Gunsolley, 98, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Evangelical Free Church in Stanton. The Rev. Clinton Hogrefe will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery.

Stanley Shelton

Stanley Shelton

BAZILE MILLS — Services for Stanley Shelton, 74, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Terry Huber will officiate with burial in Christ Lutheran Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151,…

Joseph Polley

Joseph Polley

Memorial services for Joseph C. Polley, 82, Sun City West, Ariz., are planned for a later date in Sioux City.

Bernadette Brockman

Bernadette Brockman

LAWRENCE — Services for Bernadette A. Brockman, 68, Lawrence, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Lawrence. The Rev. Corey Harrison will officiate. Burial will be in parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

