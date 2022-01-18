 Skip to main content
Duane Francis Graves of San Marcos, Texas, formerly of Norfolk, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. He was 88 years old. Duane’s wishes were to be cremated and no memorial service.

Duane was born at home in Osmond on July 18, 1933, to Roy (Archie) and Lois Halleen Graves. They moved to Norfolk where he attended elementary through high school. In November 1951, Duane “Red” enlisted in the US. Navy where he spent 42 months aboard the destroyer USS Henderson in the Pacific fleet during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in November 1955 and returned home to Norfolk.

Duane Graves and Glenna Wohlfeil were married at Peace United Church of Christ in Norfolk on March 3, 1957. They were blessed with two daughters, Cindy and Tracy.

Duane was a meat cutter by trade. He started his career at the Uptown Meat Market in Norfolk at age 15. He continued his training with Economy Market, Hinky Dinky Grocery and Norfolk Frozen Food Center. Duane and Glenna owned and operated the Hoskins Grocer & Locker in Hoskins for four years where he handled the slaughtering and processing of beef, pork and deer for their customers.

In June 1972, they purchased a 160-acre farm in Pierce County where he farmed and raised cattle. During that time he was also employed at the Norfolk Regional Center.

In 1980, the family moved to Marble Falls, Texas, where he became self-employed constructing spec homes.

Duane and Glenna had a passion for traveling. They were able to travel over 450,000 miles via motorcycle, which took them through 48 of the 50 states, as well as across Canada and into Nova Scotia. In 1999, they sold their home and became full time RV’ers, living in their fifth-wheel year around and traveling all over the country. In 2012, they moved into a house without wheels and had a permanent address once again, but still traveled as much as they could.

Family left to honor Duane’s life are his spouse, Glenna of 65 years; their daughter, Tracy, and husband John Moczygemba of San Marcos; and two grandchildren, Crystal Cranfill of San Marcos and Gerrad Cranfill of Marble Falls, Texas. Other family includes two brothers, LeRoy Graves of Valentine and Don Graves of Commerce, Texas, and several nieces and nephews

Those preceding him in death are his parents, Roy and Lois Graves; his two sisters, Jean Ann Peterson and Janis Veeder; and his daughter, Cindy Jean Graves Cranfill in 2013.

Cards of condolences should be sent to Glenna Graves, 622 Silo St., San Marcos, Texas 78666.

