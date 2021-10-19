You have permission to edit this article.
Duane Dufek

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Duane E. Dufek, 69, Norfolk, will be at noon Saturday, Oct. 23, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Union Cemetery at Battle Creek.

Visitation will be Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

Duane Dufek died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

In other news

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Ron Hampton, 79, Norfolk, will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at the O’Neill Cemetery. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Military rites will be provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.

ALBION — Services for Donald F. Genrich, 96, Albion, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at the Church of Christ in Albion. Greg Clark will officiate with burial in West Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin.

NORFOLK — Services for Daphne L. (Boe) Ferguson, 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Jim Carretto will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Services for Graham Henning, 85, Grand Junction, Colo., will be held in Norfolk on June 25, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

ATKINSON — Services for Jeffrey D. Marcellus, 50, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at the Atkinson Presbyterian Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Stuart Community Cemetery.

CROFTON — Services for Sherilyn S. Kimm, 69, Yankton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. The Revs. Terry Buol and David Liewer will officiate with burial in Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell, S.D.

WEST POINT — Services for Dennis Reichlinger, 88, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. The Rev. James Weeder will officiate with burial of the ashes in St. Michael’s Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted.

Sharon Heiser was born on Sept. 14, 1958, in O’Neill to Alvin and Alice Heiser.

NORFOLK — Services for Duane E. Dufek, 69, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Duane Dufek died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

