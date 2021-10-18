NORFOLK — Services for Duane E. Dufek, 69, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Duane Dufek died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Daphne Ferguson, 93, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Daphne Ferguson died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Graham Henning, 85, Grand Junction, Colo., will be held in Norfolk on June 25, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
CROFTON — Services for Sherilyn S. Kimm, 69, Yankton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. The Revs. Terry Buol and David Liewer will officiate with burial in Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell, S.D.
CLEARWATER — Memorial services for Cheryl L. Holliday, 79, Orchard, will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Grove Lake Royal. If attending the service, bring your lawn chair.
BASSETT — Services for Jo Ann Wilson, 70, Bassett, will be Saturday, Oct. 23, at United Methodist Church in Atkinson at 11 a.m. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson with a 7 p.m. prayer service.
OSMOND — Services for Doyle Y. Timmerman, 80, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
CROFTON — Services for Blake William Bartels, 39, Crofton, will be on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee, with the Revs. Jim Keiter and Ron Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the Beaver Creek Cemetery in rural Crofton. Visitation will be from…
OSMOND — Services for Thomas L. Strehl, 74, Osmond, will be at a later date. Thomas Strehl died on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at the Plainview Manor. Ashburn Funeral Home in Osmond is in charge of arrangements.