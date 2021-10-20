NORFOLK — Memorial services for Duane E. Dufek, 69, Norfolk, will be at noon Saturday, Oct. 23, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Union Cemetery at Battle Creek.
Visitation will be Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Masks are encouraged.
Duane Dufek died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1952-2021
Duane Edward Dufek was born on Jan. 22, 1952, in Plainview to Edward and Carmen (Kemnitz) Dufek of Verdigre. Duane was baptized and confirmed at St. Wencelaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. He grew up on the family farm east of Verdigre and attended country school 3 miles east of Verdigre. Duane then attended Verdigre Public School, graduating in the class of 1970.
He enjoyed being in FFA throughout his years in high school and loved showing his cattle. After high school, he continued his interest in cattle, including raising Beefalo. Later he worked at various jobs in Yankton, Plainview and Norfolk.
Duane married Rita Bade on Sept. 16, 2018, in Battle Creek. He was a member of the Battle Creek Lions Club, helping with many events. Duane loved his dog, Sparkie, and their cats, Annabelle and Sofia. Duane and Rita enjoyed playing cards with friends. They had fun working on their projects together.
Duane loved growing a big garden and sharing his produce with friends and neighbors.
Duane is survived by his spouse; his mother, Carmen Dufek; brothers Dwight (Nancy) Dufek and Neal (Anne) Dufek; a sister, Mary Ann (Mark) Snelson; a sister-in-law, Louise (Wyatt) Bade-Drew; nieces; nephews; extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father; maternal and paternal grandparents cousins; aunts and uncles.
Casual attire is welcomed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations may be designated to the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.