Duane Drahota

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Duane J. Drahota, 80, Lincoln, formerly of the Madison area, will be from noon until 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 105 W. Elm Ave., in Norfolk.
Drahota died Nov. 2, 2020, in Lincoln.
———
Born Aug. 13, 1940, in Loretto, Duane John Drahota was a graduate of Madison High School. He is survived by his spouse, Michel Drahota; sons Brian and Jeff Drahota and families; brothers David (Karen), Kenneth (Jennifer), Don (Jane) and Jerry (Jann) Drahota; and sister Dorothy (Allan) Petricek.
Please join our family to remember the life of someone who was so important to us.