Duane Clatanoff

Private memorial services for Duane B. Clatanoff, 92, formerly of Howells, will be Saturday, Sept. 5, at Salem Lutheran Church in Scottsdale, Ariz. Burial will be at a later date at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Howells.
He died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Avenir Scottsdale Memory Care.
Memorials may be given to Concordia University-Nebraska or Wisner VFW Post 5767.
1928-2020
Duane B. Clatanoff was welcomed into the world by his parents, Bernard (Ben) and Marie Louise (Lizzie Broekemeier) Clatanoff, on a Nebraska farm on Jan. 9, 1928, where he joined a family of two brothers and four sisters. He was baptized and later confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Howells. After attending rural school and St. John’s Parochial School, he went to Wisner High School.
Following this, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and spent from 1946 to 1947 in Korea, serving on the 38th parallel with the 3rd and 32nd Infantry regiments of the Seventh Army. He was an infantry squad leader, platoon guide and graduate of the 4th Corps Provost Martial School serving with the Occupation Forces of Japan.
Upon his return, he engaged in farming in Cuming County. He also sold center pivot irrigation systems through Risch Implement in Howells. Later, he became a real estate salesman and broker and partnered with Roland Langemeier at Landmark Management and Realty in Schuyler. All this time, he continued his farming and feeding businesses.
In June 1952, Duane married Doris Risch of Howells at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Howells. They were blessed with three sons: Dwight, Clark and Craig. Always active in church, Duane served as a church elder at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Seward; St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kingsville, Texas; and Catalina Lutheran Church in Tucson, Ariz.
While living in Wayne, Duane took flying lessons and became a private pilot, which led him to purchasing his own plane, one of which was a Cessna that he enjoyed flying and would use in conducting his real estate business.
Opportunities arose for his serving the communities in which he lived. While in Seward, he served on the Seward City Council and the local Airport Authority. After moving to Kingsville, he served four years as president of the Kingsville Council of the Navy League, became a national director and member of the Maritime Committee and president of the Texas Navy League. He also served on the board of the local Spohn Hospital in Kingsville.
While in Texas, he became an ardent golfer, scoring two holes-in-one. He continued enjoying this sport after moving to SaddleBrooke, Ariz. After living in SaddleBrooke and having completed many travels abroad, Duane and Doris decided to sell their home there in 2017 and move to Phoenix in order to be closer to their immediate family. In March 2020, he took up residence in Avenir Scottsdale Memory Care.
Duane is survived by his spouse, Doris of Scottsdale; sons Clark (Erin) of Phoenix, and Craig (Jennifer) of Rio Rancho, N.M.; grandchildren Collin (Kathryn) Clatanoff, Garrett Clatanoff and Molly Clatanoff of Phoenix, Cara Clatanoff and Calvyn Clatanoff of Rio Rancho, N.M.; and two great-grandchildren; sister Marcellene Tonjes of Pender; and brother-in-law Kermit Risch of Fremont.
He was predeceased by his son, Dwight in 1967; his parents, Ben and Lizzie Clatanoff; his brothers, Gilbert and Ewald Clatanoff; his sisters, Regina (Meyer), Dolores (Horst), Eleanor (Bloedorn}, and Arlene (Rabe); and his parents-in-law Fred and Marie Risch.