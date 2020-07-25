Duane Childers

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES OF 103 TO 109 EXPECTED.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.

* WHEN...FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY.

* IMPACTS...HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT
ILLNESSES TO OCCUR.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT
OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG
CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES
UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES.

TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL
SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT
REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE
OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION.
HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY! CALL 9 1 1.

&&

ELGIN — Services for Duane J. Childers, 55, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 27, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. John Norman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake. Social distancing guidelines will be followed for the visitation and funeral.

He died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, as the result of an ATV accident northwest of Elgin.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.

1965-2020

Duane John Childers, son of James Ernest and Joan Marie (Moser) Childers, was born Feb. 23, 1965, at Neligh. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Boniface Church, attended school at Park Center Schools through the fourth grade, St. Boniface School through the eighth grade and Pope John XXIII Catholic High School, graduating in 1983. He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, receiving his bachelor’s degree in agriculture.

On June 4, 1988, Duane married Michelle Jean Ostrand at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Pender. They made their home 10 miles west of Elgin, where Duane was engaged in farming and livestock, and they were blessed with five children: Andrew, Kyle, Curtis, Tyler and Morgan. He also owned and operated Childers Construction for many years, erecting numerous buildings around the area.

Duane was president and long-time member of the Antelope County Shooters Club and a member of St. Boniface Church, serving terms on both the parish council and Pope John School Board. He and Chelle also served on the Pope John Development Board for a number of years.

Family was the most important thing to Duane, and his grandchildren had a very special place in his heart. He enjoyed shooting trap with his shooting buddies, farming, collecting guns and fishing with his family. He loved teaching his kids lessons, taking them hunting and to Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited and other various banquets.

Deer hunting with his daughter, Morgan, was one of his favorites.

Duane was someone who would tell it to you straight, and yet had a great sense of humor to go with it. He died on his farm, doing what he loved, checking his crops. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Duane is survived by his spouse, Chelle of Elgin; five children, Andrew (Kristin) Childers of Elgin, Kyle (Cassie) Childers of Elgin, Curtis Childers (Rhe’Ann McBride) of Ainsworth, Tyler (Chelsi) Childers of Elgin and Morgan Childers (Blake Walters) of O’Neill; seven grandchildren: Harper, Brecken, Addison, Owen, Westen, Tatum, Sutton and one on the way; his parents, Jim and Joan Childers of Elgin; a brother, Doug (Brenda) Childers of Champaign, Ill.; a sister, Stephanie Krause of Lincoln; parents-in-law Lauren and Sandy Ostrand of Pender; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Scott (Jaime) Ostrand of Pender, James (Kathy) Ostrand of Emerson and Lowell (Amy) Ostrand; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ernest and Mae Childers and Edward and Mary Moser.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Antelope County Shooters Club or Pope John Central High School.

