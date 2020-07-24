Duane Childers

ELGIN — Services for Duane J. Childers, 55, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 27, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. John Norman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake. Social distancing guidelines will be followed for the visitation and funeral.
He died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, as the result of an ATV accident northwest of Elgin.
Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Antelope County Shooters Club or Pope John Central High School.