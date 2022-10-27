NORFOLK — Services for Duane L. Chamberlin, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray S. Wilke and Chris Asbury will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644 and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Duane Chamberlin died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
1948-2022
Duane was born on May 14, 1948, in Norfolk to Glen and Delores (Carson) Chamberlin. He attended grade school in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1966.
After graduation, Duane served in the U.S. Navy and was enlisted from Nov. 2, 1967, to Oct. 23, 1969. After his discharge, he moved back to Norfolk.
He married Marvalee “Marty” Ausdemore on June 20, 1970, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. To this union were born Lisa and Jason. Duane worked at Norfolk Printing for 42 years until he retired. He then worked part time at Menards. He enjoyed working there and took pride in helping the customers until his retirement in June 2022.
He enjoyed mowing, doing yard work and relaxing in his back yard. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his daughter, Lisa (Adam) Valencia of Visalia, Calif.; son Jason (Tia) Chamberlin of Sioux Falls, S.D.; two grandchildren, Anthony Valencia and Finley Chamberlin; brothers Dale (Kylene) Chamberlin and Roger (Pam) Chamberlin, all of Norfolk; sister Shirley (Karl) Sanders of Arvada, Colo.; brother-in-law Ron Luebe of Norfolk; sister-in-law Lynnette Chamberlin of Norfolk; along with many nieces and nephews.
Duane was preceded in death by his spouse, Marty in 1997; parents Glen and Delores; brother Dennis; and sister Linda Luebe.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.