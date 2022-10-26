NORFOLK — Services for Duane L. Chamberlin, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray S. Wilke and Chris Asbury will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644 and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Duane Chamberlin died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.