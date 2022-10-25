NORFOLK — Services for Duane L. Chamberlin, 74, Norfolk are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Duane Chamberlin died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for Duane L. Chamberlin, 74, Norfolk are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Duane Chamberlin died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
NORFOLK — Services for Robert C. “Bob” Werner, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in Alberry Cemetery.
Services for Lawrence E. “Larry” Canfield Jr., 82, will be at noon on Friday, Oct. 28, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 6151 W. Charleston Blvd., in Las Vegas. The Rev. Jennifer Hageman will officiate.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Donna E. (Jacob) Meyer, 69, Davenport, Fla., formerly of Bloomfield, will be at a later date at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Violet A.C. Cherington, 87, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Violet Cherington died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Everett “Dale” Beckman, 63, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Robert C. “Bob” Werner, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in Alberry Cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Services for Donna Mae Flom, 92, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate. Burial will be in Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Everett “Dale” Beckman, 63, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.