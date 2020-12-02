Duane Buckendahl

PIERCE — Services for Duane L. Buckendahl, 89, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Travis Henry will officiate. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in rural Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by the Tomek-Otto Post 72 American Legion of Pierce and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday also at the church in Pierce.
He died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Norfolk Veterans Home.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
1931-2020
Duane L. Buckendahl, son of Anton and Frieda (Koerting) Buckendahl, was born July 12, 1931, in rural Pierce. He was baptized at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Pierce on Aug. 2, 1931, and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce on March 25, 1945.
He attended Zion Lutheran School in Pierce and graduated from Pierce High School in 1949. After high school, Duane served his country in the U.S. Army from Feb. 25, 1953, through Feb. 23, 1955.
He married Vada Wardenburg on Nov. 25, 1956, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Creston. After marriage, Duane farmed with family until the couple bought the family farm in 1961. It was at this time that the couple started their family dairy operation east of Pierce for 34 years. The couple then moved into Pierce in 1989.
After moving off the farm, Duane enjoyed traveling, getting together with several card clubs, serving on the fair board, as a 4-H leader, on the school board, as well as attending many of the grandchildren’s activities. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church of Pierce and American Legion Post 72.
Survivors include his children, Sandra (Gary) Suckstorf of Pierce, Gary (Laurie) Buckendahl of Foster, daughter Sharon Beltz and dear friend Steve Hampl of Winside; 10 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Judy (Ron Sr.) Greisen of Wichita, Kan.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Vada on Sept. 14, 2005; a son, Roger Buckendahl Sr.; a granddaughter, Brittany; his parents, Anton and Frieda; and a sister, Donna Mae Hoffman.
Organist will be Dottie Ahlers. Congregational hymns will be “How Great Thou Art,” “I’m But A Stranger Here” and “I Know That My Redeemer Lives.” Casketbearers will be his grandsons: Darin Suckstorf, Bryan Buckendahl, Roger Buckendahl Jr., Joe Beltz, Brett Suckstorf, Billy Buckendahl and Nathan Beltz. Honorary casketbearers will be his granddaughters: Holli Jellen, Tiffany Ronnfelt and Lanett Whisler.
