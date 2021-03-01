Duane Breitkreutz

WISNER — Private services for Duane F. Breitkreutz, 94, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wisner. The Rev. Vincent Sunguti will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Wisner.
He died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point.
Minnick Funeral Services of Wisner is assisting with arrangements.
1926-2021
Duane Francis Breitkreutz was born on Sept. 26, 1926, in rural Wisner to Harvey and Veronica (Osman) Breitkreutz. He was the first baby baptized on Sunday in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wisner. (We imagine they tightened the rules of admission after that). He attended rural School District 70 and later graduated from Wisner High School in 1945.
Duane met Florence Christ on July 8, 1945, at a dance at the Howells Ballroom. They married Aug. 2, 1948, in North Platte and moved near Howells, where they started farming. In 1951, Duane and Florence moved by Pilger, and in 1965, they returned to rural Wisner to Duane’s birth home, where they lived until 2016.
Duane was a lifelong grain and livestock farmer and farmed until he was 85 years old. Being a self-employed farmer definitely suited him; if you ever worked for him, you would understand why.
Duane enjoyed playing cards, especially Sheephead, a game he relished and mastered and from which a tapestry of curse words often emanated. He loved polka music, dancing and also singing with the Singing Grandpas. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and was a board member for rural School District 34.
Duane was a fantastic historian — from stories of his great-grandfather to precisely where on the farm you would find that one part — it’s on the north side of the east corner of the south bay of the machine shed.
Duane was funny, had a robust laugh and a big smile. He was a great storyteller. He was a loving spouse, father and grandfather and had more friends than his children have combined.
On Thursday, we strongly suspect that Duane heard Florence playing polka music and decided to head her way. We also suspect that they’re enjoying some pivo cerveny (that’s red beer for those of you not fortunate enough to have any Czech blood).
Duane was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Florence of 70 wonderful years; a daughter, Janet Marie; and his siblings, Alphonse, Ethel, Betty, Violet, LeRoy, Roland and infant sister, Luella.
Duane will be dearly missed by a son, Thomas (Mary) Breitkreutz of Omaha; a son, Kenneth (Karen) Breitkreutz of Lee’s Summit, Mo., (their children, Katherine Bergstedt of Oakbrook Terrace, Ill., Kristin Breitkreutz and son Emerson Brady of Prairie Village, Kan.); a daughter, Nancy Breitkreutz (Mark Wacker) of Wayne (their children, Zach (Katie) Wacker of Wayne, Paige Wacker of Mankato, Minn.); a daughter, Anne Breitkreutz (Roger Nottleman) of Fort Calhoun (their children, Westin, Tilden and Sutton Nottleman of Fort Calhoun); a daughter, Carolyn Breitkreutz (Nathan Dixon) of Fort Calhoun; sisters Evelyn (Richard) Smith, Rita (Larry) Clark and Sharon Lehman; and sisters-in-law Eileen Breitkreutz, Sidonia Breitkreutz, Anna Mae Beran and Burdean Christ.
As their kids, we’ve been blessed to have had a front row seat to our parents’ love and devotion for one another and to their grit and fortitude of spirit. If we can be half the people they were, well, we’ll be doing pretty good.