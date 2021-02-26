Duane Breitkreutz

WISNER — Services for Duane F. Breitkreutz, 94, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. He died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point.
CONCORD — Services for Darrell L. Hansen, 91, Laurel, will be at 7 p.m. Friday, March 12, at the Evangelical Free Church in Concord. The Rev. Todd Thelen will officiate with burial in the Laurel Hill Cemetery at a later date.
PIERCE — Memorial services for Randy L. Bretschneider, 69, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Travis Henry will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
Memorial services for Cyril “Cy” Kratochvil, 87, Fairbury, formerly of Stanton County, will be at a later date.
SPENCER — Memorial services for Alberta Hull, 89, Lynch, will be at a later date under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home of Spencer.
Graveside services for John W. Boche, 96, Salmon, Idaho, formerly of Norfolk, were Thursday, Feb. 25, at Riverview Cemetery in Hamilton, Mont. The Rev. Paul Anderson officiated. Military honors were presented by the U.S. Army, Hamilton American Legion and the Marine Corps League-Bitterroot D…
LINDSAY — Services for Maryann Nienaber, 84, Lindsay, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
PIERCE — Services for Randy L. Bretschneider, 69, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. He died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at his residence in Norfolk.