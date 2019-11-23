Duane Beune

WEST POINT — Services for Duane Beune, 92, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in West Point. The Rev. Robert Schilling will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point and will continue on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

He died Thursday, Nov. 21 at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point.

1927-2019

Duane Beune was born May 9, 1927, on the family farm south of Wisner to August and Anna (Goeller) Beune. He was baptized and confirmed at the Zion Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. Duane attended rural and Zion Parochial Schools and graduated from Wisner High School in 1945. He served in the National Guard for three years, nine months of active duty in the U.S. Air Force and eight years in the Air Force Reserves.

On Aug. 29, 1954, he was united in marriage to Mary Ann Goetsch at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. Three children were born to this union: Jeff, Kay and Kent. They farmed south of Wisner, where Duane enjoyed raising cattle on the family farm until 1992, at which time they moved into West Point.

Duane served in various positions in the Zion-St. John Lutheran Church in rural Wisner and served as the Bismark Township Clerk for 17 years. Upon moving to West Point, the couple became members of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

Duane enjoyed making things work and run, listening and dancing to polka music and collecting model tractors and airplanes.

Survivors include his spouse of 65 years, Mary Ann Beune of West Point; a daughter, Kay and spouse Jeff MacDonald of Boulder, Colo.; a son, Kent and spouse Cindy Beune of Dodge; a daughter-in-law, Cyndy Beune of West Point; seven grandchildren, Diana (Dan Kroger) and Amy (Ben Heller), both of Omaha, Kevin Beune of Schuyler, Mike MacDonald and Tom MacDonald, both of Denver, Colo., Christy Beune of Dodge and Anna Beune of Fremont.

Also surviving Duane are five great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Gary and spouse Mary Goetsch of Humbolt, Iowa; and nieces and nephews.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jeff in 2001; and a sister, Lois Henderliter in 2009.

Burial will follow lunch.





