Graveside services for Duaine L. Bollwitt, 78, of Monticello, Iowa, will be 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at the Monticello Sacred Heart Cemetery. Masks are mandatory for attendance and social distancing.
He died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the Monticello Nursing and Rehab after a lengthy struggle from the results of a stroke.
1942-2020
Duaine was born June 19, 1942, in Ewing, the son of Victor and Mabel (Urban) Bollwitt.
He attended Wheeler County Schools and enrolled in a two-year tech school in Kansas City, Mo., where he met the love of his life, Josephine Valadez. Their faith was strong from the very beginning when a farm boy met a city girl at a Catholic youth dance.
Duaine’s job took them to Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids and eventually to Monticello in 1972. He never ventured far from his farming roots as he and Josie opened several small businesses that incorporated technology and agriculture.
He was very dedicated to his family and was commonly seen with a camera or other piece of technology in his hands. It was important to him to digitally document all of his family’s life events. As his children and grandchildren will attest, Duaine never lacked for a teachable moment.
He is survived by his four children, Michael (Jeri) of North Liberty, Elizabeth (Jim Kalweit) Bollwitt and Matthew (Wendy), all of Monticello, John (Rebecca) of Vancouver, Canada; grandchildren Alexander, Benjamin, Anthony, Julia, Josephine and Zachary; one great-grandchild, Harper Grace Bollwitt; and siblings Gene (Lorinda) Bollwitt, Shirley (Roger) Dillon, Rita Bollwitt, Gary (Melanie) Bollwitt and Becky (Jerome) Thunker.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Josephine; and his sister, Kay (Jim) Green.
In lieu of cards and flowers, memorials may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monticello and Camp Courageous in honor of Zachary Bollwitt.
The Bollwitt family would like to thank Above and Beyond Hospice and Monticello Care Center for the care they showed to Duaine.
Information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com.