Duaine Filsinger

CLEARWATER — Services for Duaine A. Filsinger, 82, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater, with the Rev. Daniel Feusse officiating. Burial will be in Clearwater Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater.
Mr. Filsinger died on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at his home in Clearwater.
1937-2019
Duaine Arthur Filsinger was born on Aug. 29, 1937, to Arthur and Gladys (Hankla) Filsinger at home in Elgin. He attended country school where he would ride his horse, Pal, to school. Pal would go back home and come back when school was over to bring Duaine home. He attended Bartlett High School and graduated with the Class of 1954. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church at Elgin.
After graduation he returned to teach school for three years at a country school east of Elgin. On May 19, 1957, he was united in marriage to the love of his life; Virginia Cornett. They made their home in Clearwater where he worked for Contois Motor Co. for five years and then went to work for Nolze Implement for 30 years before leaving and beginning Filsinger Repair. There, he became nationally known for his two-cylinder repair and classic John Deere restoration. He collected unique and rare John Deere memorabilia, tractors and two-cycle engines. He opened the “The Deere Shed,” a John Deere museum that has brought people from around the world to hear his stories and share his passion.
He enjoyed his John Deere tractors, gas engines and making crosses. He was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church and Clearwater Fire Department/EMT. He belonged to Rae Valley Heritage and Norfolk Two-Cylinder Club. He was also a past Clearwater School board member.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia of Clearwater; children Kim (Jose) Ramirez of Windsor, Calif., Kevin (Celine) Filsinger of Clearwater, Karena (Steve) Sharples of Tilden, and Kaleen (Paul) Juergens of Sheridan, Wyo.; 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Betty (Dallas) Stettner of Sidney, and brother-in-law Gary (Aradelle) Cornett of Longview, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.