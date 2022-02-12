NORFOLK — Services for Douglas R. Wollschlager, 64, Phoenix, Ariz., will be at a later date in Norfolk.
Douglas Wollschlager died Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in Glendale, Ariz. Doug’s body was donated to Science Care.
Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1957-2022
Douglas Raymond Wollschlager was born April 29, 1957, to Donald R. and Dolores R. (Dartmann) Wollschlager in Norfolk.
Doug lived his youth in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk Catholic High School in 1975. After graduation, Doug worked at Sherwood Medical Industries for several years. He later moved to Phoenix, Ariz. He had currently been employed at ASI Comm. Inc. in Tempe, Ariz.
He is survived by his siblings, Diane (Jerry) Dziowgo of Norfolk, Dan Wollschlager of Roy, Utah, Denise (Bob) Cook of Norfolk, Dale (Imee) Wollschlager of Surprise, Ariz., and Danette Wollschlager of Santa Rosa, Calif.; a sister-in-law, Julie Wollschlager; along with many nieces and nephews.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Debi Goode and Donna Keenan; brother David Wollschlager; niece Jamie Wollschlager; and nephew Michael Wollschlager.
