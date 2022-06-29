 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Douglas Wollschlager

Douglas Wollschlager

NORFOLK — Memorial services of Douglas R. Wollschlager, 64, Phoenix, Ariz., will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Inurnment will be in Best Cemetery.

Douglas Wollschlager died Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in Glendale, Ariz. Doug’s body was donated to Science Care.

Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

1957-2022

Douglas Raymond was born April 29, 1957, to Donald R. and Dolores R. (Dartmann) Wollschlager in Norfolk. Doug lived his youth in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk Catholic High School in 1975. After graduation, Doug worked at Sherwood Medical Industries for several years. He later moved to Phoenix. He had currently been employed at ASI Comm. Inc. in Tempe, Ariz.

He is survived by his siblings, Diane (Jerry) Dziowgo of Norfolk, Dan Wollschlager of Roy, Utah, Denise (Bob) Cook of Norfolk, Dale (Imee) Wollschlager of Surprise, Ariz., and Danette Wollschlager of Santa Rosa, Calif.; sister-in-law Julie Wollschlager of Glendale; brother-in-law Chris Keenan of Holliston, Mass.; along with many nieces and nephews.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Debi Goode and Donna Keenan; brother David Wollschlager; niece Jamie Wollschlager; and nephews Michael Wollschlager and Aidan Henkel.

The Mass will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Gary Green

Gary Green

BASSETT — Services for Gary G. Green, 77, Bassett, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, in the Bassett United Methodist Church. Burial with military honors will be by the Nebraska Army National Guard Funeral Honor Team will be in the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.

Agnes Schleppenbach

Agnes Schleppenbach

LINCOLN — Services for Agnes L. (Hoffmann) Schleppenbach, 100, Lincoln, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, at The Cathedral of the Risen Christ in Lincoln. There will be rosary recited at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. Visitation will be…

Agnes Schleppenbach

Agnes Schleppenbach

LINCOLN — Services for Agnes L. (Hoffmann) Schleppenbach, 100, Lincoln, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, at The Cathedral of the Risen Christ in Lincoln. There will be a rosary recited at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. Visitat…

Katherine Molacek

Katherine Molacek

STANTON — Memorial services for Katherine Molacek, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Dennis Bottolfsen

Dennis Bottolfsen

HARTINGTON — Services for Dennis K. Bottolfsen, 76, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Dennis Bottolfsen was found deceased at his residence on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Lyle Brandt

Lyle Brandt

CREIGHTON — Services for Lyle Brandt, 93, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Lyle Brandt died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

Kenneth Jacob

Kenneth Jacob

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Kenneth Jacob, 70, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

John Leehy Jr.

John Leehy Jr.

BLAIR — Services for John “Jack” Leehy Jr., 90, Blair, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Blair. Graveside services will be in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.

Thomas Skrivan

Thomas Skrivan

BLOOMFIELD — Thomas Skrivan, 85, Bloomfield, died Monday, June 27, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield. Per his wishes, no services will be conducted.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara