 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Douglas Wollschlager and David Wollschlager

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Douglas R. Wollschlager, 64, Phoenix, Ariz., and David R. Wollschlager, 62, Glendale, Ariz., will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Best Cemetery.

Douglas Wollschlager died Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in Glendale. David Wollschlager died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Arrowhead Hospital in Glendale.

The Mass will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

In other news

Dennis Bottolfsen

Dennis Bottolfsen

HARTINGTON — Dennis K. Bottolfsen, 76, Hartington, was found deceased at his residence on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Patricia Barta

Patricia Barta

NORFOLK — Patricia A. Barta, 56, Norfolk, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at her residence in Norfolk. No services are planned at this time.

Jeanne Hopkins

Jeanne Hopkins

NORFOLK — Services for Jeanne H. Hopkins, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jeanne Hopkins died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Madison House in Norfolk.

The Rev. James McCluskey

The Rev. James McCluskey

WAYNE — Services for the Rev. James F. “Father Mac” McCluskey, 79, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Newcastle.

Thomas Skrivan

Thomas Skrivan

BLOOMFIELD — Thomas Skrivan, 85, Bloomfield, died Monday, June 27, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield. Per his wishes, no services will be conducted.

Larry Hermsen

Larry Hermsen

SPENCER — Services for Larry Hermsen, 75, Butte, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Larry Hermsen died Monday, June 27, 2022, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.

Jean Doerr

Jean Doerr

BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Jean Doerr, 85, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. on July 9 at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Agnes Schleppenbach

Agnes Schleppenbach

LINCOLN — Services for Agnes L. (Hoffmann) Schleppenbach, 100, Lincoln, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, at The Cathedral of the Risen Christ in Lincoln. There will be a rosary recited at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. Visitat…

Evelyn Tyler

Evelyn Tyler

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Evelyn Tyler, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 1, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara