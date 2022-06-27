Douglas Wollschlager and David Wollschlager

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Douglas R. Wollschlager, 64, Phoenix, Ariz., and David R. Wollschlager, 62, Glendale, Ariz., will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Best Cemetery.
Douglas Wollschlager died Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in Glendale. David Wollschlager died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Arrowhead Hospital in Glendale.
The Mass will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.