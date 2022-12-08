NORFOLK — Services for Douglas L. “Doug” Werner, 67, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Douglas Werner died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Margaret J. Anding, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Margaret Anding died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Wendi A. Garden Kath, 73, Shelton, Conn., formerly of Norfolk, will be held in Norfolk at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Marie A. (Rix) Byram, 91, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at First Baptist Church, 404 W. Benjamin Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Services for Archie Brandt, 91, Plainview, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Archie Brandt died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at CHI Health Plainview.
HADAR — Services for Sandra A. “Sandy” Schumacher, 75, of Hadar are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
BLAIR — Services for Dale E. Miller, 69, Blair, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blair. The Pastor Shawn Linnell will officiate.
ALBION — Services for Robert “Bob” E. Spiegel, 84, Battle Creek, formerly of Albion, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke will officiate with burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. …
LINDSAY — Services for Fredrick G. Fehringer, 80, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen and Deacon Tim Preister will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites conducted by American Legion …