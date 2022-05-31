NORFOLK — Private services for Douglas Nuttelmann, 89, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Douglas Nuttelmann died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Denyce M. “Dee Dee” Towle, 94, formerly of Norfolk, will be at Mountain View Cemetery in Boulder, Colo. No services are planned.
NORFOLK — Services for Jane E. Christiansen, 72, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at the First Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Caleb Lind will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NIOBRARA — Services for Frank “Bubby” Jones, 91, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Frank Jones died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Sanford U.S.D. Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Margaret M. Reisdorff, 78, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Union Cemetery, Battle Creek. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Stonace…
HARTINGTON — Services for George L. Hirschbach, 85, Hartington, will be at a later date under the direction of Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Inurnment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City.
ELGIN — Services for Gerald “Red” Miller, 100, Norfolk, formerly of Elgin, will be 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, at the United Methodist Church in Elgin, with the Rev. Brian Loy officiating. Burial will follow in the Oakdale Cemetery at Oakdale, with military rites conducted by American Legio…
NORFOLK — Services are pending at the Home for Funerals for John C. Gilman, 84, in Norfolk. He died on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services.
ALBION — Services for Gayle A. Olsen, 75, Albion, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 3, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Albion.
