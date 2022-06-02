Douglas Nuttelmann

NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Douglas G. Nuttelmann, 89, Norfolk, will be officiated by the Rev. Peter H. Jark-Swain at Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in the Trinity Episcopal Church Columbarium. Military rites will be provided by the American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, both of Norfolk and the U.S. Navy Honors Guard.
Douglas Nuttelman died Saturday, May 29, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
1933-2022
Douglas was born on Jan. 27, 1933, in Norfolk, to Mahlon and Suzanna (Walmsley) Nuttelmann Sr. As a child, Douglas was an altar boy at the Episcopal church. He joined the U.S. Navy, serving four years from Dec. 4, 1951, to Nov. 30, 1955. He fought in the Korean War as a gunner aboard the U.S.S. Epping Forest LSD-4, receiving the purple heart.
After serving in the Navy, he worked 39 years for the city of Norfolk. In 1975, Douglas was appointed as the water and sewer director of the city of Norfolk until he retired in 1994.
In 1952, Douglas married Gay Tannehill, and they had four children. In 1959, he married Angeline “Bonnie” Earwood and had one child.
He is survived by his spouse, Bonnie Nuttelmann of Norfolk; children Michael (Sally) Nuttelmann of Norfolk, Twyla (Jim) Marr of Norfolk, Mitch Nuttelmann of Madison, S.D., Mark (Lori) Nuttelmann of Norfolk and Jeffrey J. Nuttelmann of Norfolk; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mahlon Sr. and Suzanna; two grandchildren; and a brother, Mahlon “Rudy.”
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.