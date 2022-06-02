 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Douglas Nuttelmann

NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Douglas G. Nuttelmann, 89, Norfolk, will be officiated by the Rev. Peter H. Jark-Swain at Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in the Trinity Episcopal Church Columbarium. Military rites will be provided by the American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, both of Norfolk and the U.S. Navy Honors Guard.

Douglas Nuttelman died Saturday, May 29, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

1933-2022

Douglas was born on Jan. 27, 1933, in Norfolk, to Mahlon and Suzanna (Walmsley) Nuttelmann Sr. As a child, Douglas was an altar boy at the Episcopal church. He joined the U.S. Navy, serving four years from Dec. 4, 1951, to Nov. 30, 1955. He fought in the Korean War as a gunner aboard the U.S.S. Epping Forest LSD-4, receiving the purple heart.

After serving in the Navy, he worked 39 years for the city of Norfolk. In 1975, Douglas was appointed as the water and sewer director of the city of Norfolk until he retired in 1994.

In 1952, Douglas married Gay Tannehill, and they had four children. In 1959, he married Angeline “Bonnie” Earwood and had one child.

He is survived by his spouse, Bonnie Nuttelmann of Norfolk; children Michael (Sally) Nuttelmann of Norfolk, Twyla (Jim) Marr of Norfolk, Mitch Nuttelmann of Madison, S.D., Mark (Lori) Nuttelmann of Norfolk and Jeffrey J. Nuttelmann of Norfolk; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mahlon Sr. and Suzanna; two grandchildren; and a brother, Mahlon “Rudy.”

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Milan Garder

Milan Garder

ALBION — Services for Milan D. “Mike” Garder, 86, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 6, at Immanuel-Zion South Branch Church in rural Albion. The Rev. Elizabeth Goehring will officiate. Burial will be in North Branch East Cemetery.

Frank Jones

Frank Jones

NIOBRARA — Graveside services for Frank “Bubby” Jones, 91, Niobrara, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4834, American Legion Post 224 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.

Jerome Starman

Jerome Starman

RAEVILLE — Services for Jerome J. Starman, 93, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville. The Rev. Kevin Vogel and Deacon Dennis Wiehn will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rights by American Legion Post 229, V…

Frank Jones

Frank Jones

NIOBRARA — Services for Frank “Bubby” Jones, 91, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Frank Jones died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Sanford U.S.D. Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Audrey Schlack

Audrey Schlack

Memorial services and inurnment for Audrey V. Schlack, 96, formerly of Northeast Nebraska, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 3, at Atonement Lutheran Church, 685 Inca Parkway, in Boulder, Colo.

Alberta Bender

Alberta Bender

YANKTON — Services for Alberta Bender, 84, Yankton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton. The Rev. Tom Anderson will officiate with burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.

David Meinke

David Meinke

NORFOLK — Services for David E. Meinke, 70, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Elsie Budin Jonas

Elsie Budin Jonas

CLARKSON — Services for Elsie Budin Jonas, 95, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Matt Gutowski will officiate with burial in the Clarkson National Cemetery.

Donald LeRoy

Donald LeRoy

NIOBRARA — Services for Donald LeRoy, 75, Omaha, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Donald LeRoy died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Wagner Community Hospital in Wagner, S.D.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara