LINCOLN — Services for Douglas D. Jensen, 88, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at North American Martyrs Catholic Church, 1101 Isaac Drive, in Lincoln. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, in the Souleville Cemetery near Boelus.
Visitation with the family will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St., in Lincoln.
Douglas Jensen died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
1933-2021
He was born July 31, 1933, to Anders and Lucille in Boelus and lived throughout his life in Boelus, Snyder, Madison and Norfolk before retiring in Lincoln to be closer to family.
Doug was the epitome of a renaissance man. He graduated with a master’s degree from the University of Nebraska and throughout his diverse career was a 2nd lieutenant in the U.S. Army, high school teacher and administrator, small business owner and elected public servant.
He constantly strove to innovate, whether it was developing liberal arts programs like melodramas and foreign language classes for small-town high school students in the 1950s, establishing Centura school in the 1960s long before education consolidation was the norm, adding a main street flower shop to promote a local greenhouse business in the 1970s, or building a vibrant network of rural schools in Northeast Nebraska during the 1980s and ‘90s. But at the end of his well-lived life, Doug’s family was what made him most proud.
Survived by his spouse, Phyllis Heimann Jensen; children Julie (Mark) Hauxwell, Todd (Amy Fowler) and Troy (Wendi Chiarbos); grandchildren Mark, Chloe, Emily, Trevor, Eric, Ryan and Peter; great-grandchildren Logan, Cooper, Declan, Harlan, Isaac and Henry; brother Russ; and Mike Foreman.
He was preceded in death by brother Ken.
Memorials in Doug’s honor may be sent to the Boelus Community Center, P.O. Box 217, Boelus, NE, 68820.