 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Douglas Jeffrey

Douglas Jeffrey

On Jan. 11, 2022, Douglas A. Jeffrey lost his long 78-year battle with life in Baptist Hospice at Jacksonville, Fla.

Doug was born in Norfolk to Julius (Bud) Jeffrey and M. Elaine (Smith) Jeffrey. He joined a brother, Carl (Skip), and later a sister, Donna, joined their family. He graduated from Norfolk High. From 1963 to 1967, he served in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Florida, where he met and married Wanda Mixon. They moved back to Norfolk and had their only child, Cindy. He worked at Sherwood Medical.

After their divorce, he rejoined the U.S. Navy from 1971 to 1995 and served four tours in Vietnam and one tour in the Persian Gulf War. He was stationed at Cecil Field in Jacksonville, where he met and married Linda Henderson. They had two sons, Joshua and Jeremy. He continued his career in the Navy and saw many countries on his tours on the USS Nimes, USS Americas, USS Eisenhower and USS Forestal aircraft carriers as an Aircraft Crew Chief. After retiring, he went to work for Carlise.

Jeff, as his friends and family called him, enjoyed coaching little league baseball and sports of all kinds, his dogs and bass fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Elaine Jeffrey, and his brother, Skip Jeffrey. He is survived by his spouse, Linda of Jacksonville; daughter Cindy (Jeffrey) Gordon (USAF) (and Mike (USAF) Jr.) of Kendallville, Ind.; son Joshua of Gainesville, Fla., Jeremy (US Army) (and Maricelius Morales) of Jacksonville, Fla. He had six grandchildren, Michael Gordon III (USAF) of Kendallville, Ind., Katie (Gordon) Presser (and Matt) of Anchorage, Alaska, Douglas Gordon of Goshen, Ind., Ty Jeffrey of Jacksonville, Manny of Jacksonville, Jorge of Jacksonville. He had one great-grandson, Matthew Presser Jr. of Anchorage. He also is survived by his sister, Donna Buckles of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and many cousins in Davenport, Iowa and Norfolk.

There will be no formal services, as Jeff wished, but a scattering of ashes in his favorite places, a junk yard and a favorite fishing hole. When you remember Jeff, say a prayer and have a good memory of a life well lived. If you would like to leave a memorial in his name, make it to your local VFW or American Legion or local animal shelter.

In other news

Terry Biggerstaff

Terry Biggerstaff

WISNER — Services for Terry Biggerstaff, 62, Wisner, will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Wisner Fire Hall.

Joyce Rossmeier

Joyce Rossmeier

NORFOLK — Memorial visitation for Joyce M. Rossmeier, 88, Norfolk, will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Alford Cemetery in rural Monowi.

Jeanette Tomjack

Jeanette Tomjack

EWING — Services for Jeanette A. Tomjack, 89, Ewing, were Saturday, Feb. 12, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing. The Rev. James Kramper officiated. A wake after the visitation was officiated by the Rev. John Norman. Burial was in the parish cemetery.

Wesley Beltz

Wesley Beltz

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Wesley D. Beltz, 65, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Randolph City Cemetery.

Mildred Dunn

Mildred Dunn

RANDOLPH — Services for Mildred C. Dunn, 105, Randolph, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. Dick Bloomquist will officiate. Burial will be in the Theophilus Cemetery in rural Winside.

Marlene Wilmes

Marlene Wilmes

CREIGHTON — Services for Marlene Wilmes, 89, Creighton, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial at a later date.

Daniel Sanne

Daniel Sanne

COLUMBUS — Services for Daniel “Dan” Sanne, 49, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus. The Revs. Patrick Sparling and Chris Ramstad will officiate. Burial will be in the Columbus Cemetery.

Wesley Beltz

Wesley Beltz

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Wesley D. Beltz, 65, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Randolph City Cemetery.

Irene Beed

Irene Beed

O’NEILL — Services for Irene Beed, 82, Chambers, will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill. Mike Loy will officiate. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at the Chambers Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Durre officiating.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara