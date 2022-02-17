Douglas Jeffrey

On Jan. 11, 2022, Douglas A. Jeffrey lost his long 78-year battle with life in Baptist Hospice at Jacksonville, Fla.
Doug was born in Norfolk to Julius (Bud) Jeffrey and M. Elaine (Smith) Jeffrey. He joined a brother, Carl (Skip), and later a sister, Donna, joined their family. He graduated from Norfolk High. From 1963 to 1967, he served in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Florida, where he met and married Wanda Mixon. They moved back to Norfolk and had their only child, Cindy. He worked at Sherwood Medical.
After their divorce, he rejoined the U.S. Navy from 1971 to 1995 and served four tours in Vietnam and one tour in the Persian Gulf War. He was stationed at Cecil Field in Jacksonville, where he met and married Linda Henderson. They had two sons, Joshua and Jeremy. He continued his career in the Navy and saw many countries on his tours on the USS Nimes, USS Americas, USS Eisenhower and USS Forestal aircraft carriers as an Aircraft Crew Chief. After retiring, he went to work for Carlise.
Jeff, as his friends and family called him, enjoyed coaching little league baseball and sports of all kinds, his dogs and bass fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Elaine Jeffrey, and his brother, Skip Jeffrey. He is survived by his spouse, Linda of Jacksonville; daughter Cindy (Jeffrey) Gordon (USAF) (and Mike (USAF) Jr.) of Kendallville, Ind.; son Joshua of Gainesville, Fla., Jeremy (US Army) (and Maricelius Morales) of Jacksonville, Fla. He had six grandchildren, Michael Gordon III (USAF) of Kendallville, Ind., Katie (Gordon) Presser (and Matt) of Anchorage, Alaska, Douglas Gordon of Goshen, Ind., Ty Jeffrey of Jacksonville, Manny of Jacksonville, Jorge of Jacksonville. He had one great-grandson, Matthew Presser Jr. of Anchorage. He also is survived by his sister, Donna Buckles of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and many cousins in Davenport, Iowa and Norfolk.
There will be no formal services, as Jeff wished, but a scattering of ashes in his favorite places, a junk yard and a favorite fishing hole. When you remember Jeff, say a prayer and have a good memory of a life well lived. If you would like to leave a memorial in his name, make it to your local VFW or American Legion or local animal shelter.