Douglas Galvin

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Douglas M. Galvin, 68, Hadar, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Cara Jensen will officiate. Private burial will take place at a later date. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644 and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the funeral home.

He died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1951-2020

Douglas M. “Doug” Galvin was born Sept. 21, 1951, at Osmond to Dennis and Donna (Smalley) Galvin. He graduated from Norfolk High School in 1970.

After graduating from high school, Doug was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving from March 4, 1971, until March 21, 1973.

After serving his country, Doug came back to Northeast Nebraska, where he started working for Gibson Discounts in Norfolk, finding his love for helping people in the sporting goods department until they closed.

Doug then took his sporting goods expertise and went to work for Country General in Norfolk before working for Clausen Manufacturing for 15 years, retiring in 2014.

Doug enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching all kinds of sporting events and was an avid Nebraska sports fan. He was a member of the American Legion Post 16 and the National Rifle Association.

Survivors include his mother, Donna Galvin of Hadar; Dan Galvin and dear friend Connie of Hadar; Dave Galvin and dear friend Kim of Norfolk; two nieces, Melissa (Jay) Svoboda of Lincoln and Cortney Galvin and son McKabe; and numerous aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Galvin; and a brother, Dale Galvin.

The family requires that facemasks be worn at the memorial service and that casual attire is worn in memory of Doug.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Georgia McKibbon

NORFOLK — Services for Georgia A. McKibbon, 68, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Norma Ehlers

WAYNE — Services for Norma Ehlers, 89, Wayne, are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. She died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Countryview Estates in Wayne.

Evelyn Hammer

BLOOMFIELD — Graveside services for Evelyn Hammer, 98, Bloomfield, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Bloomfield City Cemetery in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate.

Cheryl Anderson

PLAINVIEW — Graveside memorial services for Cheryl Anderson, 71, Plainview, will be at a later date under the direction of Ashburn Funeral Home of Plainview.

Andrew McKinley

NORFOLK — Services for Andrew McKinley, 27, Lincoln, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at the Bryan Medial Center in Lincoln.

Lillie Shabram

TILDEN — Services for Lillie J. Shabram, 97, Tilden, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Tilden Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Richard Chrisman will officiate. Burial will be in the Iowa Valley Cemetery in rural Newman Grove.

Donna Cox

NORFOLK — Services for Donna M. Cox, 56, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Revs. David Kipp and Jacob Tuma will officiate. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Mardell Baumann

NORFOLK — Services for Mardell R. Baumann, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Robert Schueth

FREMONT — Services for Robert F. “Bob” Schueth, 85, Fremont, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

