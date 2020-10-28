Douglas Barton

COLUMBUS — Services for Douglas L Barton, 88, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus. The Rev. Cory Burma will officiate with burial in the Roselawn Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and will resume an hour prior to services Friday at the church, where there will be a 10:15 a.m. family prayer service. Masks are required at the visitation and service.
Memorials may be directed to Peace Lutheran Church.
1931-2020
Douglas L. Barton was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
Doug was born to Homer and Clara Barton on Nov. 15, 1931, in Royal. He was the oldest of three with two sisters, Carole and Linda. After graduating high school in 1949, Doug continued his education in Norfolk. He also joined the Army National Guard.
Doug married Marilyn Schacht on Aug. 17, 1955. They moved to Columbus, where he worked for the Nebraska Department of Transportation and was a member of the Columbus volunteer fire department.
They were blessed with two children, Kevin and Jan. Doug later took a position with the U.S. post office as a rural mail carrier. Both Doug and Marilyn were also involved with their church and are charter members of Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus.
Doug enjoyed traveling, golf, his daily coffee and weekly get-togethers at El Matadors with friends, along with watching his grandchildren’s sporting events.
Doug is survived by his spouse, Marilyn Barton of Columbus; his son, Kevin (Cindy) Barton of Columbus; his daughter, Jan (Bill) Hizer of Denver, Colo.; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Clara Barton; a sister, Linda Keil; and a brother-in-law, Noel Lautenschlager.
The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page. Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.