BEEMER — Memorial services for Doug Erb, 76, West Point, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, at the Beemer Mennonite Church in Beemer. Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Beemer Cemetery.
Visitation with the family present will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the church and continue prior to the service on Tuesday. Masks are recommended while in attendance at the church.
Minnick Funeral Home in West Point is handling the arrangements for the family.
1945-2021
The service will be livestreamed on the Minnick Funeral Service Inc Facebook page at www.facebook.com/minnickfuneralserviceinc.
Doug passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Douglas Dean Erb was born Jan. 21, 1945, at the West Point home of his grandparents, Chris and Barb Erb, to Leonard and Lillian (Nitzsche) Erb. He was born into the Mennonite church, where he was a faithful member his entire life. He was baptized by Samuel Oswald on Sept. 13, 1959.
Doug attended elementary and high school at West Point public, where he graduated in 1963. Doug once said he could hear the school bell ring from his house, then take off running and still be on time for class.
In 1965, Doug moved to Kansas City, where he was in 1-W and worked at K.U. Med Center’s print shop. While working at his second job, a filling station in Westport, he ran into Lowell Miller, a friend from Beemer. This was a wonderful experience as the two visited; it ended with Lowell hiring him at the Kansas City airport, where Doug really enjoyed working.
He married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Mary Oswald, on June 17, 1967, at the Beemer Mennonite Church. In 1968, they moved to West Point, where Doug worked with his father at Erb Electric. He later became owner and continued the family business.
Doug was always available whenever friends, family and neighbors needed help. He was able to fix anything.
On Sept. 5, 1969, a daughter, Gina, was born. Eleven months later, on Oct. 2, 1970, a son, David, was born, and on April 10, 1977, a son, Jonathan, was born.
Upon retirement, Doug worked for a couple area nursing homes, doing maintenance and driving patients to doctor appointments. He was loved dearly by staff and residents.
He was one of the caretakers for the Amish-Mennonite Cemetery near O’Neill. One of Doug’s favorite pastimes was golfing at Indian Trails. His children and grandchildren were his life, and he enjoyed following their activities and spending time with them. He liked watching golf, as well as the Kansas City Royals and Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Doug loved to visit with friends, and he was an entertaining storyteller with his pipe in hand. In the end, Doug donated his organs to the University of Nebraska Medical Center Cancer Research in hopes of helping others.
Survivors include his spouse, Mary of 53 years; a daughter, Gina (James) Mestl of Henderson, and grandchildren Paige of Bancroft, Benjamin and Elizabeth of Henderson; a son, David (Jenny) Erb of West Point, and granddaughter Madeline of Omaha; a son, Jonathan (Kelly) Erb, and granddaughters Corryn and Adison, all of Gretna; three sisters, Barbara (Ronald) Wyse of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, Mary Detweiler of Newton, Kan., and Dorothy (Larry) Suhr of West Point; a brother, Lenny (Julie) Erb of West Point; brothers-in-law Gene (Janice) Oswald and Denis (Julie) Oswald, all of Pilger; sisters-in-law Dell (Dennis) Carr of Marco Island, Fla., and LaRene (Mike) Nahrstedt of Madison; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Lillian Erb; parents-in-law Leland and Dorothy Oswald; and brothers-in-law Daniel Oswald and Joseph Detweiler.
A luncheon will follow the funeral at the Beemer American Legion Hall.