WISNER — Services for Doug Breitkreutz, 77, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday and will continue on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, both at the church.
He died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his home.
Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting with arrangements.
1942-2020
Douglas Earl Breitkreutz was born on July 2, 1942, to Earl and Bernitha (Meeske) Breitkreutz in West Point. He was baptized at the West Point Hospital on July 2, 1942, and confirmed on March 25, 1956, at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Doug attended Wisner High School, graduating in 1960. Doug worked for Wisner Farmers Union and began farming in 1962. Doug continued farming and harvesting crops for over 65 years.
Doug married Linda Vietor on Aug. 9, 1970, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. Doug and Linda were blessed with three children: JR, Sarah and Paul.
Doug was very involved in his church and community. Doug was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner and was a member of its choir for over 50 years and also served on the board of stewardship. He was past treasurer of the Rural Water District 1 and served on the board for 15 years, past president of School District 39, served many years on the Rural Fire Board and was past president of the Farmers Union Co-op.
He was honored by the Wisner Jaycees as the Outstanding Young Farmer and Nebraska Jaycee’s first runner-up for Outstanding Young Farmer in 1975.
Doug was given the Good Neighbor Citation by Ak-Sar-Ben and Omaha World Herald in 2000.
Doug loved to farm, spend time with his family, bird watch, garden, grill out, drive around on his John Deere Gator and loved to see things grow. He felt the best when he worked his hardest. He loved to work in the off season in the shop repairing and building things. Doug had a deep faith and would say, “To God Alone Be the Glory.”
Survivors include his spouse, Linda Breitkreutz of Wisner; his son, JR and Pam Breitkreutz of Wisner (daughter Erica); his daughter, Sarah and Jerry Knuppel of Fremont (daughters Jenna and Lauren); his son, Paul and Courtney Breitkreutz of Lincoln (daughters Autumn and Sage); a brother, Russ and Sharon Breitkreutz of Wisner; a sister, Agnes and Ron Vollmer of Wisner; and step-granddaughters Melyssa and Matt and family, Samantha and Zack and family. Several nieces and nephews also survive him.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Bernitha Breitkreutz.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Severskya Orphanage in Russia in care of the family.