CREIGHTON — Services for Dorothy A. Van Brocklin, 88, Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate. She donated her body to the Anatomical Board of the State of Nebraska.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church with a rosary beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Dorothy Van Brocklin died Friday, April 15, 2022, at her daughter’s residence in Ceresco.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.