Dorothy Van Brocklin

CREIGHTON — Services for Dorothy A. Van Brocklin, 88, Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate. She donated her body to the Anatomical Board of the State of Nebraska.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church with a rosary beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Dorothy Van Brocklin died Friday, April 15, 2022, at her daughter’s residence in Ceresco.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.

MADISON — Services for John P. “Odie” Oltmer Sr., 60, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Marvin D. Nelson, 81, Seward, formerly of Newman Grove, will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 22, at United Methodist Church, Newman Grove, with the Rev. Terry Buol officiating. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove. Visitation …

NORFOLK — Services for Karen A. Peters, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 20 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Services for Karen A. Peters, 76, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals. Karen Peters died on Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

NORFOLK — Barbara Papstein, 74, Norfolk, died Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

MADISON — Memorial services for Kelly J. Lambley, 53, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. No burial is planned. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday also at the funeral chapel.

WAUSA — Memorial services for Vernal Wilbeck, 91, Wausa, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 22, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with private burial at a later date.

John Henry Eley, 86, went to be with his heavenly Father on April 1, 2022, with family by his side. A celebration of life will be held at the Orchard Cemetery on Saturday, June 11, at 10 a.m.

NORFOLK — Services for Harriett E. Weber, 104, Battle Creek, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Harriett Weber died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

