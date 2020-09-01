Dorothy Tucker

Private inurnment for Dorothy Gray Tucker, 96, will be at a later date in Villisca, Iowa.
She died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
———
Dorothy Mae Gray Tucker was born March 12, 1924, in Greenville, Tenn., to Clyde and Chassie (Adams) Williams. Dorothy was the oldest of five children. Dorothy’s parents died when she was a sophomore in high school. She lived with foster parents, Fred and Icle Fisher, until she graduated from high school in Villisca. The Fishers later adopted Dorothy when she was in her 50s, wanting her to be legally their daughter.
Dorothy married Gilbert Gray on Feb. 26, 1944, in Osceola, Iowa. Dorothy’s youngest sister, Deloris, was raised by the couple and adopted by Gilbert. Three children were born to Dorothy and Gilbert.
Dorothy and Gilbert moved from Iowa to Bennington and then to Blair in 1957. Dorothy had a variety of jobs, which began with deboning chicken legs at Campbell’s Soup Co. in Fremont. This unusual job earned Dorothy an appearance on The Art Linkletter Show during a vacation in California when she told Linkletter she was a “leg girl.”
In Blair, Dorothy worked at B&C Clothing, Ryder & Company Accounting, Sampson’s Drug Store and Klopp’s Jewelry.
Dorothy and Gilbert loved to travel and did so until Gilbert’s death in 1978.
Dorothy married Harry Tucker on Oct. 5, 1980. Harry died in 1987.
Dorothy remained close with her four siblings and loved to host them and her lady friends at her home in Blair. She moved to Westside Regency in Stanton in 2013, and to the Health Center in 2018. Dorothy loved her friends and the workers at Stanton.
Dorothy is survived by a daughter, Karen Gray of Norfolk; a son, Fred (Jehna) Gray of Brighton, Colo; a son, Duane (Debbie) Gray of Loveland, Colo; a brother, Don (Nancy) Williams of Bettendorf, Iowa; a son-in-law, Charles Gottsch and grandson Steven Gottsch, both of Loveland.
She was preceded in death by her spouses, Gilbert Gray and Harry Tucker; her parents, Clyde and Chassie Williams and Fred and Icle Fisher; a sister, Darlene Mahan and Deloris Gottsch; a brother, Clyde Williams; brothers-in-law Ervin Johnson and Edgar Mahan; sister-in-law Dorothy Williams; stepsister Sharon Loutzenhiser; and grandson Marc Gottsch.