LYNCH — Private graveside services for Dorothy Thomson, 80, Lynch, will be conducted. Memorial services will be at a later date.
She died Friday, April 24, 2020, at her residence.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
LYNCH — Private graveside services for Dorothy Thomson, 80, Lynch, will be conducted. Memorial services will be at a later date.
She died Friday, April 24, 2020, at her residence.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Elmer R. “Spec” Retzlaff, 97, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 27, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Austin Ziche will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by the Tomek-Otto Post 72 American Legion of Pierce and the U.S. …
LYNCH — Private graveside services for Dorothy Thomson, 80, Lynch, will be conducted. Memorial services will be at a later date.
STANTON — Graveside services for DeLoris Farran, 97, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 27, at the Stanton Cemetery. Memorial services will be at a later date.
CREIGHTON — Private services for Lawrence “Larry” Eggen, 85, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
MADISON — Services for Adelyn L. Schulz, 99, Madison, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. She died Friday, April 24, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
CREIGHTON — A public graveside service for Mark A. Risinger, 62, Hadar, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 27, at Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
AINSWORTH — A private committal service for Daniel G. Kozisek, 88, Ainsworth, will be Wednesday, April 29, under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth.
OMAHA — A celebration of life for Robert L. Ludwick, 65, will be at a later date under the direction of Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home of Omaha.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Elmer R. “Spec” Retzlaff, 97, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 27, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Austin Ziche will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by the Tomek-Otto Post 72 American Legion of Pierce and the U.S. …
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
-