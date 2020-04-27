SPENCER — Private family graveside services for Dorothy Thomson, 80, of Lynch will be held. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
She died Friday, April 24, 2020, at her residence.
1940-2020
Dorothy Marie Thomson, daughter of LeRoy Purviance Sr. and Lydia “Helen” Halva was born April 13, 1940. Dorothy was born and raised in Lynch and graduated from Lynch High School with the class of 1957. After high school she attended Wayne State College and earned her teaching certificate. Dorothy began teaching at a one room school north of Lynch and taught there for one year.
On August 8, 1958, Dorothy was united in marriage to Ivan J. Thomson at Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Lynch. They were blessed with eight children: Cindy, Denis, Keith, Kevin, Jim, Michelle, Mike and Deanna.
After her marriage, Dorothy became a homemaker and enjoyed raising her children. She loved her family, faith, traveling, cooking, baking, dancing and camping. Dorothy was a member of Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church and participated in the Altar Society and taught CCD. She was also a member of the Red Hat Ladies, a bowling league and was a library volunteer.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Denis Thomson of Norfolk, Kevin Thomson of Lynch, Jim Thomson of Callaway, Michelle Zimmerer of Pierce, Mike Thomson of Lynch and Deanna Mulhair of Palmyra; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and her siblings, LeRoy Purviance Jr. of Lynch, Leslie Purviance of Lynch and Reta Moser of Hartington.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan Thomson; children Cindy Thomson and Keith Thomson; and her parents, LeRoy Purviance Sr. and Lydia “Helen” Purviance.
Please visit www.brockhausfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family on Dorothy’s guestbook.