Dorothy Sunderland

Dorothy F. Sunderland (Blue) of Sidney, formerly of Albion, died on Feb. 23, 2023, in Fort Collins, Colo.

1954-2023

Dorothy Faye Sunderland (Blue) was born to J. Everette and Fern Blue (Hitchcock) on Sept. 18, 1954, in Vallejo, Calif. She was the middle daughter with an older and younger brother, Frank and David, respectively. Dorothy graduated from Napa High School in 1972.

She married Michael K. Sunderland on June 17, 1972. To this marriage, four children were born: Joyce, Arwen, Donald and Hollie. Dorothy was stepmother to Kyle, even though the step was never counted; she was his mother.

Dorothy and Michael lived in California and Nevada before settling in Northeast Nebraska, where they ran the Town & Country Shopper advertising newspaper until it closed in 1997. After the closure, they moved to Sidney, where they both worked for the local newspaper, then Cabela’s. After completing a degree in health information management, Dorothy went to work for the Sidney hospital’s medical records department. After working there, Dorothy went to work at the Sapp Bros truck stop, where she enjoyed meeting and chatting with the many travelers.

A stroke in 2020 forced Dorothy into an early retirement. After a series of hospital visits, Dorothy succumbed to life and joined her parents in heavenly slumber.

Dorothy is survived by her spouse, Michael of Sidney; her children: Joyce (James) Fisher of Buda, Texas, Arwen Sunderland of Parker, Ariz., Donald (Anne) Sunderland of Rocky Hill, Conn., Hollie (Glen) Ahlers of Norfolk, Kyle (Alicia) Sunderland of Columbus; grandchildren: Rachel, CJ, Samantha, Jordan, Sidney, Jaelyn, Skylar, Jagger, Cierra, Samuel, Zack, Kaitlyn and Liam; great-grandchildren: Alexander, Dakota, Sunny and Jasper and great-granddaughter, Ashlynn is due to be born in March 2023.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; father- and mother-in law Calvin and Barbra Sunderland; and great-granddaughter Maria.

Family wishes memorials be directed to Wounded Warrior Project or to local animal shelters as those were two big passions of Dorothy.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

