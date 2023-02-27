Dorothy Sunderland

Dorothy F. Sunderland (Blue) of Sidney, formerly of Albion, died on Feb. 23, 2023, in Fort Collins, Colo.
1954-2023
Dorothy Faye Sunderland (Blue) was born to J. Everette and Fern Blue (Hitchcock) on Sept. 18, 1954, in Vallejo, Calif. She was the middle daughter with an older and younger brother, Frank and David, respectively. Dorothy graduated from Napa High School in 1972.
She married Michael K. Sunderland on June 17, 1972. To this marriage, four children were born: Joyce, Arwen, Donald and Hollie. Dorothy was stepmother to Kyle, even though the step was never counted; she was his mother.
Dorothy and Michael lived in California and Nevada before settling in Northeast Nebraska, where they ran the Town & Country Shopper advertising newspaper until it closed in 1997. After the closure, they moved to Sidney, where they both worked for the local newspaper, then Cabela’s. After completing a degree in health information management, Dorothy went to work for the Sidney hospital’s medical records department. After working there, Dorothy went to work at the Sapp Bros truck stop, where she enjoyed meeting and chatting with the many travelers.
A stroke in 2020 forced Dorothy into an early retirement. After a series of hospital visits, Dorothy succumbed to life and joined her parents in heavenly slumber.
Dorothy is survived by her spouse, Michael of Sidney; her children: Joyce (James) Fisher of Buda, Texas, Arwen Sunderland of Parker, Ariz., Donald (Anne) Sunderland of Rocky Hill, Conn., Hollie (Glen) Ahlers of Norfolk, Kyle (Alicia) Sunderland of Columbus; grandchildren: Rachel, CJ, Samantha, Jordan, Sidney, Jaelyn, Skylar, Jagger, Cierra, Samuel, Zack, Kaitlyn and Liam; great-grandchildren: Alexander, Dakota, Sunny and Jasper and great-granddaughter, Ashlynn is due to be born in March 2023.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; father- and mother-in law Calvin and Barbra Sunderland; and great-granddaughter Maria.
Family wishes memorials be directed to Wounded Warrior Project or to local animal shelters as those were two big passions of Dorothy.