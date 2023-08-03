O’NEILL — Services for Dorothy Summers, 87, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. parish rosary.
Dorothy Summers died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church for Mass intentions in memory of Dorothy.
1936-2023
Dorothy Helen Kamphaus was born on May 6, 1936, in Petersburg to Joseph and Juliana (Arenberger) Kamphaus, the sixth child in a family of 12. The family moved to Holt County when she was a year old. She attended School District 216. Her older brothers were in the service so she had to help her father on the ranch. At the age of 16, her father passed away. The ranch was sold so she went to O’Neill and worked at the O’Neill Dairy Store.
At a dance in O’Neill, she met the love of her life — Duane Summers. The two were married at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on May 7, 1955. The wedding dance was at Summerland dance hall in Ewing. Dorothy continued to work at restaurants as her spouse drove truck. They bought a truck, and she began driving with him. They moved to Sioux City, where Duane was a diesel mechanic, and she worked at a café. In 1959, a son, Scott, was born; they bought a home and moved to Neligh, then to O’Neill, where the other three children were born. They continued to truck and do custom work for farmers.
Duane’s father was ready to retire, so they bought the farm, continued to do a lot of custom work and milk cows. Their home was a haven for a lot of nieces and nephews as it was open to whoever came. The coffee pot was always on, and there were always goodies. Many meals were served to whoever came in. There were good times had.
Dorothy was president of the school board for nine years. As the kids started high school, she decided it was time to give the job to someone else as her interest wasn’t quite as it should be. She was on the AMPI board, where she sold the milk for four years. She was a 4-H leader. After the children graduated from high school and left the home, they sold the cows. Dorothy went to work in O’Neill until her health failed.
Dorothy is survived by children, Donna (dear friend, Eddie) Cox of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Mike (Tammy) Summers of Ewing and Karen (Mike) Timm of Pierce; eight grandchildren, Sarah (Blake) Walker, Amber (Jonathan) Button, Stephanie (Cody) Henderson, Sierra Summers, Tyler (Deb) Rosner, Damian (Brooke) Summers, Bryce Summers and dear friend Heather Bauer, and Miranda Summers; four bonus grandchildren, Sam, Jake, Macie and Benji; eight great-grandchildren, Aidan, Addison, Ethan, Bentley, Peyton, Keegan, Ryan and Brekkan; one bonus great-grandson, Otto; brothers Carl (Irene) Kamphaus of O’Neill, Bernard (JoEllen) Kamphaus of Chambers, Frank (Dianne) Kamphaus of Columbus, Mike (Yvonne) Kamphaus of Omaha and Paul (Carolyn) Kamphaus of Omaha; sisters-in-law LaVerne Kamphaus of Ord, Shirley Summers of Madison and Judy Summers of Las Vegas, Nev.; brothers-in-law Larry Summers of O’Neill and Connie (John) Collen of Clearfield, Utah; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Duane in 2005; three sons, Joseph Summers, Scott Summers and John Summers; brothers Joe (Leila) Kamphaus, Tony Kamphaus and John Kamphaus; and sisters Mary (Jim) Stewart, Gen (Bill) Shaw, and Julianna (Leonard) Svatos.