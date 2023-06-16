NORFOLK — Services for Dorothy St. Arnold, 84, of Norfolk are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
Dorothy St. Arnold died Thursday, June 15, 2023, at her residence.
SANTEE — Services for Kayli Coffman, 31, of Yankton will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Burial will be in Holy Faith Cemetery in Santee.
CLEARWATER — Services for Bob Rodgers, 94, of Neligh will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 19, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater with the Rev. Peter Sample officiating. Burial will be in the Clearwater Cemetery.
BASSETT — Memorial services for Ruth E. Werner, 95, of St. Paul, formerly of North Loup, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 23, at the Bassett Methodist Church. Inurnment will follow in the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery. Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett is in charge of arrangements.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Vicki Braunsroth, 62, formerly of Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.
KEARNEY — Services for Lloyd E. Taber, 86, of Kearney, formerly of Springview, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Kearney First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Kearney Cemetery with military honors provided by Kearney American Legion Post 52 and VFW Post 759 in conjunctio…
CLEARWATER — Memorial services for Melvin A. “Mike” Lund, 85, of Hutchinson, Minn., will be 1 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at the American Legion Post 267 in Clearwater.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Ralph L. Mefferd Jr., 90, of Scottsbluff will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. A military flag presentation will be performed by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79. Inurnment will take place at a late date in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Service for Delilah M. “Dee” Muehlmeier, 75, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.