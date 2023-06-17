NORFOLK — Services for Dorothy St. Arnold, 84, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 7 p.m. rosary. Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy St. Arnold died Thursday, June 15, 2023, at her residence.
1939-2023Dorothy St. Arnold, daughter of Frank and Frieda (Seifert) Habe, was born on Feb. 19, 1939, at home on the farm near Ravenna. She attended country school near her home and graduated from Ravenna High School in 1957.
She married Irving “Skip” St. Arnold on April 23, 1960, in Grand Island. Skip and Dorothy had five children: Lisa Schmit (spouse Joseph Schmit) of McLean, Robert St. Arnold (spouse Jennifer St. Arnold) Gordon, Wis., Michael St. Arnold (deceased), Timothy St. Arnold (spouse Lisa St. Arnold) of Des Moines, Iowa, and Brenda Phillips (spouse Mark Phillips) Omaha of Dorothy was blessed with 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Skip and Dorothy began their married life in Omaha, moved to Grand Island, and then returned and resided in north Omaha for many years, eventually relocating to Norfolk in 1978. Dorothy graduated from St. Francis School of Nursing in 1959 and embarked on a career in nursing that lasted until 2017. Her nursing career started in Omaha and continued in Norfolk where she worked at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and eventually Faith Regional Health Services. She loved being a nurse, and mentored and encouraged many that entered the nursing profession.
She was a member of Sacred Heart/St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. She served on St. Mary’s Altar Society, taught religious education, and was an active member of the church quilting guild. Dorothy was a Benedictine Oblate of the Missionary Sisters of Norfolk. Part of her work involved missionary work in Tanzania, Africa, with her spouse, Skip. She supported Skip in his work as a permanent deacon for Sacred Heart/St. Mary’s.
She died a peaceful death on June 15, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family at the age of 84.
Dorothy is survived by her sister, Patricia McDonald (husband Francis) of Phillips; sisters-in-law Barbara Phelps, Tucson, Ariz., and Janice St. Arnold of Arlington, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Frieda Habe; sisters Genevieve Chizek (spouse Emil), Lenore Lockhorn (spouse Alphonse), Clara Mc Donald (spouse Norman) and Frances Bramer (spouse Dale); brothers-in-law Alfred “Bud” St. Arnold and John Phelps; son Michael St. Arnold; and grandson Cody St. Arnold.
Dorothy loved her faith and lived it each and every day. She was the spiritual bed rock for her family. She was an avid gardener, quilting and sewing were her passion. She loved fishing, camping and rooted for the Boston Red Sox, winning or losing. She will be missed very much by her many loved ones and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Sacred Heart St. Vincent DePaul, 204 S. 5th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.