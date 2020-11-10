Dorothy Schnieders

RANDOLPH — Private funeral services for Dorothy R. Schnieders, 94, of Randolph will be Saturday, Nov. 14, at Saint Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph with the Rev. Timothy Forget and Doug Tunink officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Limited public visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday with a 4 p.m. Christian Mothers Rosary and a 7 p.m. Christian wake at the church. Johnson Funeral Home of Randolph is in charge of the arrangements.
Masks are required and social distancing will be observed for all services.
She died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
1936-2020
Dorothy Rose Schnieders was born May 7, 1926, at St. Helena, the daughter of Jacob and Theresa (Schoof) Kaiser. Dorothy attended St. Helena public school and was a 1944 graduate of Mount Marty High School in Yankton.
On Nov. 15, 1948, Dorothy was married to Paul Schnieders at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Helena. The couple made their home near Bow Valley until February 1959 when they began farming south of McLean until retiring in 1989 when they built their home in Randolph.
Dorothy was a member of Saint Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph where she is a member of the Christian Mothers, P.C.C.W., formerly serving on the church’s parish council, and former co-chair of St. Frances C.C.D. program. Her hobbies included playing sheephead, golf, bowling, playing cards, playing scrabble and crossword puzzles.
Surviving Dorothy are her five children, Diane Charles of St. Louis, Mo., Daniel and Sharon Schnieders of Omaha, Carla and Arnie Arens of Omaha, Carol and Barry Caster of Omaha, Steve and Denise Schnieders of Columbus; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one sister, Geraldine and Joe Schumacher of Crofton; one brother, Benny and Shirley Kaiser of St. Helena; and one sister-in-law, Delores Kaiser of Wynot.
Preceding Dorothy in death is her parents; husband Paul in September 2018; daughter Jane Frances in infancy; great-granddaughter Samantha Allen; four brothers; and two sisters.
Organist for the ceremony will be Corrinne Schmit and guitarist/cantor will be George Bradley.
Pallbearers are Dorothy’s grandsons, Ryan Schnieders, Nathan Schnieders, Dan Arens, Mike Arens, Tom Arens and Derek Charles.
Honorary pallbearers will be all of Dorothy’s granddaughters and great-grandchildren.
Online sympathies can be left at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.