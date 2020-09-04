Dorothy Schademann

ALBION — Services for Dorothy A. “Dot” Schademann, 90, Albion, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, the United Church of Christ Congregational Church in Albion. The Rev. Mary Avidano will officiate with burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the church. Directed Health Measures will be followed. Masks are required for the visitation and funeral.
She died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at her home in Albion.
Levander Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.