Dorothy Ruschmann

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Dorothy Marie Ruschmann, 99, of Norfolk, formerly of Homer, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.
A memorial service was Saturday, Dec. 5, at Mohr and Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Burial followed at Omaha Valley Cemetery in rural Homer.
1921-2020
Dorothy was born on July 31, 1921, in Hubbard to Frank and Anna (Arens) Stading. She married Marvin Ruschmann on March 1, 1942, in Homer. To this union, three children were born, Ronald, Terry and Marlis “Marti.”
Dorothy took great pride in being a farmer’s wife, raising her children, and putting faith and family first.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Terry Ruschmann and friend Rhodora of Cherokee, Iowa; daughter Marlis “Marti” Carter and her spouse Chuck of Norfolk, grandchildren Laura McCaig of Texas, Steve and Rhonda Rutledge of California, Kevin and Shawna Ruschmann of Nevada, and Brandon and Crystal Ruschmann of Iowa; great-grandchildren Erin McCaig, Karli Rutledge, Tyler Rutledge, Corey Ruschmann, Allyson Ruschmann, and Conner, Thomas, and Max Ruschmann; and sister Margaret Krogman of South Sioux City.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, spouse Marvin in 2011, son Ronald in 2012, and brothers Karroll, Carl and Martin.
