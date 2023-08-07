NORFOLK — Services for Dorothy G. Richmond, 101, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Dorothy Richmond died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Karen K. Lyons, 75, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. John Vaught will officiate. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Susan K. Hoppel, 76, Lincoln, will be at noon on Friday, Aug. 11, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
O’NEILL — Services for Darrel Carr, 86, Amelia will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery. The Rev. Ross Burkhalter will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Shawn T. McCrady, 56, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Shawn McCrady died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at his residence in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mildred M. Brestel, 94, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Brad Birtell will officiate. Inurnment will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell.
CROFTON — Keith Koch, 56, Crofton, died Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, after battling cancer. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Lucille I. Korth, 79, Meadow Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Gary L. Jones, 70, Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, in the Ainsworth United Methodist Church. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Highland Grove Cemetery north of Ainsworth.
BASSETT — Services for Ronny D. Roggasch, 55, of Papillion will be 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at the Methodist Church in Bassett. Burial will follow at the Grandview Cemetery at Long Pine.