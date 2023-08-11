NORFOLK — Services for Dorothy G. Richmond, 101, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at the First Presbyterian Church. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Dorothy Richmond died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1922-2023
Dorothy Grace Richmond was born on Feb. 10, 1922, in Gordon, the daughter of Frank and Anna (Frederiksen) Richmond. She attended school in Gordon and graduated in 1939. In 1941, she enrolled in Chadron State College and received a two-year diploma in 1943. She taught ninth grade math and science in the Hot Springs, S.D., high school on a wartime permit from 1943 to 1947.
In 1948, Dorothy received her bachelor’s in education degree from Chadron and went to Hay Springs, where she taught mathematics through May 1954. That fall Dorothy entered the San Francisco Theological Seminary in San Anselmo, Calif., and earned her master’s in Christian education in 1956.
A lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church (USA), Dorothy then served as a director of Christian education in churches in Redmond, Ore.; Scottsbluff; Manitowoc and Milwaukee, Wis.; and Louisville, Ky. When her services were no longer needed, Dorothy attended Louisville Theological Seminary for 18 months to qualify for ordination. When she did not receive a call from a church, she joined her brother and his family in North Dakota and returned to public school teaching by serving as Title 1 math teacher in Mandaree, N.D., on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.
Dorothy then attended summer school at Minot, N.D., and taught math and science in Forbes from 1979 to 1987. A firm believer in lifelong education, Dorothy often attended summer school sessions and workshop in both careers.
Dorothy enjoyed photography — especially wildflowers. She hand-painted birthday cards for her nieces and nephews until her eyesight began to fail.
When Dorothy retired, she moved to Norfolk and became an active volunteer in Christian education and served as an elder at First Presbyterian Church. She became active in other volunteer work through the church, in adult basic education and in private tutoring for high schools in math and Latin. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma International, The Wildflower Society of Nebraska, Norfolk Art Center, Elkhorn Valley Historical Society and held membership on the national level in SHHH (Self Help for Hard of Hearing People), AARP and the state level of The Nebraska Historical Society and The Nebraska Natural History Society.
Dorothy is survived by her nieces, grand-nieces, nephews and grand-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Philip, Raymond and Daniel.
