NORFOLK — Services for Dorothy J. Petricek, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
A rosary will be recited 30 minutes before the Mass.
Dorothy Petricek died Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at her home in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1937-2022
The Mass will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Dorothy was the daughter of James and Florence (Knust) Drahota. She was born on Jan. 10, 1937, in Howells. She was the eldest of nine children. She graduated from Howells High School after which she received her teaching certificate and taught school for two years.
On June 4, 1957, she married her lifelong soulmate, Allan Petricek, in Howells. The couple moved to Omaha while Al finished his pharmacy degree. From there they moved to Norfolk, where they raised six children and spent many years in the community, building a life filled with wonderful memories with their family and friends.
Dorothy was a devoted mother and spouse. As busy as she was at home, she had many outside interests. She joined Catholic Daughters, took up golf, loved playing bridge with her many girlfriends, did ceramics, crafting, embroidery and quilting. Dorothy loved to read, put together jigsaw puzzles and paint.
Dorothy was kind to all, had a quick smile and a compassionate ear. Spending time with her family was everything to her, and they all will miss her tremendously.
Dorothy was strong in her faith and her rosary was never far from her hands. She and Al began each day with two hours of devotions.
Dorothy is survived by Al, her spouse of 64 years, and five of her children: Becky (Ken) Reich of Walkerton, Ontario, Barb Sucha of Norfolk, Bob Petricek of Norfolk, Terri Conner of Madison and Peg (Chris) Steffensmeier of Clarkson. Dorothy enjoyed and so loved her 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Also surviving Dorothy are her brothers, Ken (Jennifer) Drahota of Lakewood, Colo., Don (Janie) Drahota of Madison and Jerry (Jann) Drahota of LaVista. She also is survived by her sisters-in-law, Michelle (spouse of Duane), Cindy (spouse of Richard), Shirley (spouse of Jim), Karen (spouse of David), Mary Lou Petricek of Omaha; brother-in-law Frank (Wanda) of Cedar Creek; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her precious son, Tommy; her parents; brothers David Drahota, Duane Drahota, Jim Drahota and Richard Drahota; and her sister, Marjorie Schaffer.
Dorothy’s family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses with Faith Regional Hospice, as well as Claudia Graham and Judy Nielsen, two very special home care workers.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Norfolk Catholic Schools Foundation or EWTN.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.