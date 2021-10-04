HARTINGTON — Services for Dorothy F. “Tootie” Noecker, 94, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Inurnment will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue on Thursday an hour prior to services.
Dorothy Noecker died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.
1926-2021
Dorothy F. “Tootie” was born on Nov. 6, 1926, in Hartington to Arthur and Mary Jane (Jones) Bond. She grew up in Wynot until she was a teenager, at which time she moved to Hartington and graduated from Hartington Public School in 1946.
Tootie married Joseph Bernard Noecker on Aug. 23, 1949. To this marriage, four children were born: Mike, Tom, John and Lori. Tootie worked in various businesses in downtown Hartington. She started the legendary “Tootie’s Tavern” in 1967. She ran a successful business until she sold it in 1985. After selling her bar, Tootie went on to care for several elderly people in their homes.
She was a lifelong member of the Hartington Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary since 1946 and Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Tootie loved baking with her grandchildren, playing cards with friends and especially enjoyed visits with all her friends who came to her home. She always opened her home to anyone in need.
Tootie is survived by her three children, Mike (Judy) Noecker of Norfolk, Tom Noecker of Yankton, Lori (Monte) Pearson of Phoenix, Ariz.; 13 grandchildren, Jason, Crystal, Courtney, Zachary, Marche, Amanda, Jennifer, Karissa, Miya, Jacko, Patrick, James and Abby; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Mary Bond; a son, John on April 14, 1978; and a brother, Art Bond.
Pallbearers will be Chuck Becker, Tim Dresden, Maggie Fleming, Laura Noecker, Corey Hochstein and Mike Coughlin. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren: Dorothy Murray, Betty Klanderud, Russ Hochstein, Deb Grube, Sue Becker, Sheila Hochstein, Scott McCaw, Kenny and Sandy Bohlken, Max Rossiter, John Freeman, Jenny Sage, Paul Steffen, Dixie Fischer, Kelly and Deb Konken, Karil and Mike Adams, Charlie Fleming, Dudley and Linda Fleming, Shar Bartz, Gayle and Barb Hochstein, Tom and Sue Lange, Myron and Diane Riddle, Bob and Angel Ausdemore, Bob and Jan Bottolfsen, Robin Pearson, Tom and Barb Cobler, Jeff Arens, Burnell Herbolsheimer, Dennis Dendinger, Renee Couflin, and countless others who touched her life.
The family strongly recommends masks; they will be provided at church.