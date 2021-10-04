You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dorothy Noecker

Dorothy Noecker
Courtesy

HARTINGTON — Services for Dorothy F. “Tootie” Noecker, 94, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Inurnment will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue on Thursday an hour prior to services.

Dorothy Noecker died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.

 1926-2021

Dorothy F. “Tootie” was born on Nov. 6, 1926, in Hartington to Arthur and Mary Jane (Jones) Bond. She grew up in Wynot until she was a teenager, at which time she moved to Hartington and graduated from Hartington Public School in 1946.

Tootie married Joseph Bernard Noecker on Aug. 23, 1949. To this marriage, four children were born: Mike, Tom, John and Lori. Tootie worked in various businesses in downtown Hartington. She started the legendary “Tootie’s Tavern” in 1967. She ran a successful business until she sold it in 1985. After selling her bar, Tootie went on to care for several elderly people in their homes.

She was a lifelong member of the Hartington Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary since 1946 and Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Tootie loved baking with her grandchildren, playing cards with friends and especially enjoyed visits with all her friends who came to her home. She always opened her home to anyone in need.

Tootie is survived by her three children, Mike (Judy) Noecker of Norfolk, Tom Noecker of Yankton, Lori (Monte) Pearson of Phoenix, Ariz.; 13 grandchildren, Jason, Crystal, Courtney, Zachary, Marche, Amanda, Jennifer, Karissa, Miya, Jacko, Patrick, James and Abby; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Mary Bond; a son, John on April 14, 1978; and a brother, Art Bond.

Pallbearers will be Chuck Becker, Tim Dresden, Maggie Fleming, Laura Noecker, Corey Hochstein and Mike Coughlin. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren: Dorothy Murray, Betty Klanderud, Russ Hochstein, Deb Grube, Sue Becker, Sheila Hochstein, Scott McCaw, Kenny and Sandy Bohlken, Max Rossiter, John Freeman, Jenny Sage, Paul Steffen, Dixie Fischer, Kelly and Deb Konken, Karil and Mike Adams, Charlie Fleming, Dudley and Linda Fleming, Shar Bartz, Gayle and Barb Hochstein, Tom and Sue Lange, Myron and Diane Riddle, Bob and Angel Ausdemore, Bob and Jan Bottolfsen, Robin Pearson, Tom and Barb Cobler, Jeff Arens, Burnell Herbolsheimer, Dennis Dendinger, Renee Couflin, and countless others who touched her life.

The family strongly recommends masks; they will be provided at church.

In other news

James Kahler

James Kahler

WAYNE — Graveside services for James A. Kahler, 89, Wayne, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. Military rites will be conducted.

Colleen Heggemeyer

Colleen Heggemeyer

WAYNE — Graveside services for Colleen F. Heggemeyer, 59, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Eugene Gubbels

Eugene Gubbels

RANDOLPH — Services for Eugene J. “Gene” Gubbels, 90, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans…

Charles Lederer

Charles Lederer

PLAINVIEW — Services for Charles H. Lederer, 80, Plainview, will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. Donna Fonner and Sara Fegley will officiate. Graveside services will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.…

Charles Slahn

Charles Slahn

NORFOLK — Services for Charles L. “Tuna” Slahn, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16,…

Robert Jansen

Robert Jansen

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Robert W. “Bob” Jansen, 86, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.

Bernard Burbach

Bernard Burbach

NELIGH — Services for Bernard F. Burbach, 86, Norfolk, formerly of Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington with military rites by Hartington Veterans of …

Julian Cochran

Julian Cochran

NORFOLK — Services for Julian Cochran, 67, Pierce, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Julian Cochran died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services.

Samuel Demmers

Samuel Demmers

LINCOLN — Samuel J. Demmers, 29, Lincoln, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara