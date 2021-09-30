HARTINGTON — Services for Dorothy F. Noecker, 94, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Dorothy Noecker died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
In other news
WISNER — Services for Rich Norgard, 71, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the United Methodist Church of Christ in Wisner. Burial will be in the Crawford Cemetery.
SPENCER — Services for George Kopecky, 85, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Spencer.
WAKEFIELD — Services for Willard J. Bartels, 86, Wakefield, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wakefield. The Rev. William Bertrand will officiate. Burial will be in the Wakefield Cemetery in Wakefield.
HARTINGTON — Services for Dorothy F. Noecker, 94, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Dorothy Noecker died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
NORFOLK —Services for Eunice E. Mohl, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Eunice E. Mohl, 95, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Eunice Mohl died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
ST. EDWARD — Services for Anna M. “Amy” Klassen, 85, Norfolk, formerly of St. Edward, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at St. Edward Catholic Church in St. Edward. The Rev. Bill L’Heureux will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for LaJeane Marotz, 92, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
ATKINSON — Services for William Seretta, 61, Atkinson, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 86.