Dorothy Noecker

HARTINGTON — Services for Dorothy F. Noecker, 94, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Dorothy Noecker died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Rich Norgard

WISNER — Services for Rich Norgard, 71, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the United Methodist Church of Christ in Wisner. Burial will be in the Crawford Cemetery.

George Kopecky

SPENCER — Services for George Kopecky, 85, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Spencer.

Willard Bartels

WAKEFIELD — Services for Willard J. Bartels, 86, Wakefield, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wakefield. The Rev. William Bertrand will officiate. Burial will be in the Wakefield Cemetery in Wakefield.

Dorothy Noecker

Eunice Mohl

NORFOLK —Services for Eunice E. Mohl, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Eunice Mohl

Amy Klassen

ST. EDWARD — Services for Anna M. “Amy” Klassen, 85, Norfolk, formerly of St. Edward, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at St. Edward Catholic Church in St. Edward. The Rev. Bill L’Heureux will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

LaJeane Marotz

WAYNE — Services for LaJeane Marotz, 92, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.

William Seretta

ATKINSON — Services for William Seretta, 61, Atkinson, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 86.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

